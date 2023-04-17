News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
3 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
4 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Missing Doncaster man is found 300 miles away in Devon and Cornwall area

A missing Doncaster man has been found 300 miles away in the Devon and Cornwall area.

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST

The missing 39-year-old, named only as Danny, was last seen in the Frenchgate Centre last Wednesday afternoon, with police growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

Earlier today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed he had been found and said: “We're happy to share that missing man Danny from Doncaster has been found safe and well in the Devon and Cornwall area today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”

Missing Danny was found in the Devon and Cornwall area.Missing Danny was found in the Devon and Cornwall area.
Missing Danny was found in the Devon and Cornwall area.
Related topics:DoncasterDevonCornwallSouth Yorkshire Police