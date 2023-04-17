Missing Doncaster man is found 300 miles away in Devon and Cornwall area
A missing Doncaster man has been found 300 miles away in the Devon and Cornwall area.
By Darren Burke
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST
The missing 39-year-old, named only as Danny, was last seen in the Frenchgate Centre last Wednesday afternoon, with police growing increasingly concerned for his safety.
Earlier today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed he had been found and said: “We're happy to share that missing man Danny from Doncaster has been found safe and well in the Devon and Cornwall area today.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”