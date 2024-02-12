Missing 43-year-old Doncaster man found safe and well, say police after hunt
A missing 43-year-old Doncaster man has been found safe and well, police have said have an urgent appeal.
The man, named only as Andrew by police, was reported missing from the Wheatley area of Doncaster on February 7, with police growing increasingly concerned for his welfare following his disappearance at around 8.15pm.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are pleased to share that missing Doncaster man Andrew has been found safe and well.
“Thank you everyone who shared our appeal.”