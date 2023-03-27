News you can trust since 1925
Missing 40-year-old Doncaster man no longer sought, police say after hunt

A missing 40-year-old Doncaster man who was the subject of a police hunt is no longer being sought, officers have said.

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 15:18 BST

South Yorkshire Police launched the appeal last week after the man, named only as Simon, went missing after leaving his home in Balby on March 23.

Earlier today, a spokesman said: “We can confirm that we have been in contact with 40-year-old Simon from Doncaster and he is no longer being sought as a missing person. Thanks for your help sharing our appeals.”

Police launched a hunt for missing Doncaster man Simon.
