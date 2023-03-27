Missing 40-year-old Doncaster man no longer sought, police say after hunt
A missing 40-year-old Doncaster man who was the subject of a police hunt is no longer being sought, officers have said.
By Darren Burke
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 15:18 BST
South Yorkshire Police launched the appeal last week after the man, named only as Simon, went missing after leaving his home in Balby on March 23.
Earlier today, a spokesman said: “We can confirm that we have been in contact with 40-year-old Simon from Doncaster and he is no longer being sought as a missing person. Thanks for your help sharing our appeals.”