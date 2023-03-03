Miss Yorkshire 2023 is looking for entrants from Doncaster for this year's contest

The search has begun to find Miss Yorkshire 2023 – with a potential pathway to Miss England and then Miss World for the winner.

And Doncaster women are being sought to sign up for this year’s contest which will be held in York in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regional heat organisers, The Agency Group UK, have launched this year's contest to find someone aged between 16 and 28 to follow in the shoes of last year's winner - Millie Hinchliffe from Leeds.

Last year's winner, Millie Hinchcliffe from Leeds.

The contest’s format will include a number of rounds requiring each contestant to wear a cocktail or ball dress, sportswear, and a black dress, with all outfits the choice of each contestant.

There will also be a personality round at the contest, which regularly attracts scores of entries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner of Miss Yorkshire will automatically qualify for the finals of Miss England. Millie was shortlisted and made it into the top 10 of the Miss England Contest Sports Round.

The winners of the runners-up places will qualify for the semi-finals of Miss England.

Anyone wishing to enter this year's contest is urged to email [email protected]

The contest will take place at the Principal Hotel, York on Saturday 8 July. Organisers are looking for entrants who live, work or study in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad