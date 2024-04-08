Miss South Yorkshire is set to return after a six year absence and organisers need Doncaster's beauties to get involved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers Jill and Jaime-Lee are thrilled to announce the revival of the beloved pageant. With the support of event sponsor, Jade Mellows, owner of Faulkner Avenue, they are inviting up to 20 women from South Yorkshire, aged 18 to 30, to participate in this year's competition.

The search is on for women who relish a challenge, have a passion for supporting community projects, seek career advancement, or simply wish to forge new friendships among like-minded individuals. The live final is scheduled to take place in June at the Holiday Inn Rotherham/Sheffield.

The winner of Miss South Yorkshire will have the honour of representing the region in the prestigious Miss Great Britain pageant. Notable past winners, such as Ashley Powell from Sheffield, who claimed the Miss Great Britain title in 2014, have gone on to achieve remarkable success, including international competitions and globe-trotting adventures.

Maryann, the most recent Miss GB South Yorkshire 2016, hailing from Doncaster, embodies the spirit of the pageant and its transformative potential.

Headline sponsor Jade, is no stranger to pageants, she was Miss Sheffield 2012 and more recently placed 3rd runner up in Ms Great Britain 2022. Her success in business and as a mum of three is testament to the fact “nothing is impossible”.

As a director of the regional heat, Jaime-Lee, herself a former Miss South Yorkshire winner in 2009, emphasises the life-changing opportunities afforded by the pageant, including the chance to raise thousands for local charities, cultivate lifelong friendships, and travel the world while winning international titles.

"We're aware people can have preconceptions about these types of competitions," says Jaime-Lee, "but at Miss Great Britain, we're all about breaking these stereotypes. There are no size or height restrictions, and you can be married, single, and/or a mum—no previous experience is necessary."

To all women who have ever considered participating, Jaime-Lee and Jill encourage: "Just do it! You'll have a great time."

For more information or to apply, please email [email protected]