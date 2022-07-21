Miss England: Doncaster chosen to host final of Miss World qualifying contest

The city has been picked to stage the Miss Yorkshire and Miss Lincolnshire contest finals of the annual Miss England pageant.

After two years of having to hold events on Zoom, there will be a glamorous live event at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel, Bennetthorpe on August 6.

The winners will qualify for Miss England, leading to Miss World.

The Miss England qualifying events will be held in Doncaster.

The evening will consist of three rounds involving all contestants – black dress, sportswear and evening or cocktail dress.

There will also be a face to face interview with judges.

All contestants will receive a free makeover and photo shoot.

Miss Yorkshire will be crowned from girls living or working in Yorkshire, and Miss Lincolnshire will go to one of the girls entering from there.

The reigning Miss Yorkshire is Imani-Jayne Botham, grand-daughter of cricket legend Lord Ian Botham.