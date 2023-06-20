Mining museum dedicated to Doncaster village's former pit opens its doors

The Markham Main Museum in Armthorpe was officially opened by Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton and contains artefacts from the pit’s 80 year history.

The pit, which was sunk in 1916 and where coal was first recovered from in 1924 and at its height had around 2,700 workers.

When the 1980s miners' strike finished in 1985, Markham Main was the last Yorkshire pit to return to work, three days later.

The museum contains artefacts from the pit's 80 year history.

The pit, which is now a housing estate, was the scene of several violent clashes between police and miners during the strike and also the focus of the Women Against Pit Closures movement which had a camp at the colliery.

On its initial closure in 1992, it had around 700 workers. The colliery fully closed in 1996 when it had an estimated 50,000,000 tonnes (55,000,000 tons) of coal reserves, enough for around fifty years.

Spokesman Chris Brodhurst-Brown said: “It really is an achievement for a community to make its own museum.

"All the resources and work needed was done by local community members.

Dame Rosie Winterton and Dennis Nowell open the new Markham Main museum.

"All the concreting, lining out , the building itself, all done by local people including former miners.

"It’s a wonderful project. We now have a lovely memorial garden and winding wheel, a marvellous statue and our own museum.

"The community spirit in Armthorpe is still strong.”

The museum, which is located in the Memorial Gardens, was also opened by Dennis Nowell who has worked to make the garden one of the best of its kind in the country.

Added Chris: “We were wonderfully entertained by both of our fine local bands, Armthorpe Elmfield Band and Markham Main Band. There were refreshments and cakes and scones and everyone had a good look at the museum and signed the visitors book.

“It was wonderful to see folk looking at the exhibits, chatting together and remembering old times. It was quite a moving experience.

"here can’t be many villages where a Museum has been created by the people for the people. It is an amazing thing.”