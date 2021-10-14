Mini police go on patrol at Doncaster school as pupils lay down the law

Youngsters at West Road Primary School in Moorends have signed up to the force’s Mini Police project – an exciting scheme for Year 5 pupils who have been nominated by their schools to take part in a series of sessions delivered by PCSOs.

Topics include the dangers of speeding, anti-social behaviour and online safety.

Mini police are also encouraged to come up with events that the whole school and the outside community can get involved in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mini Police at West Road Primary School in Moorends.

A spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “All the kids were fantastic, and came up with some great ideas!”

Community Safety Project Officer Claire France said: “Getting children to take safety seriously isn’t the easiest task; it’s often the last thing on their mind, but this scheme makes it exciting and engaging. The idea is that our officers deliver important messages to a small group of children who then go back to their lessons, the playground or the lunch hall and tell their friends about them. It’s empowering for them and it’s educational for the rest of the school.

As part of the programme, the children are provided with a mini police uniform and also build up rewards for the school, which can mean visits from specialist teams such as the Mounted Unit.