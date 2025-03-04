Miners' Strike at 40: Women's struggle to be told at Doncaster event
Danum Gallery, Library and Museum will be the venue for HerVoice: Doncaster and the Miners' Strike, a special event to mark International Women's Day which ties in with the end of the strike on March 3, 1985.
The event on Saturday 8 March between 11am and 2pm (with performances at 11am and 1pm) will hear moving tales of the battle between Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government and Arthur Scargill’s NUM.
A spokesperson said: “Join us as we celebrate International Women’s Day and honour the women at the heart of Doncaster’s story during the 1984-85 Miners' Strike.
“Experience powerful first-hand accounts and watch students from Doncaster College bring these stories to life through moving monologues.
“Come along, be inspired, and help us remember the incredible strength of these women.”
