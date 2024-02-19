Miners' Strike: A Frontline Story: Hard-hitting TV show reveals bitter fight 40 years on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Miners’ Strike: A Frontline Story, tells the tale of 15 men and women and one life-changing year on the front line of the most divisive conflict of a generation, the year-long strike which pitted Arthur Scargill’s NUM against Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative Government.

The 90 minute documentary, which is available to watch on iPlayer, explores how the dispute tore apart families and communities and features stories and contributors from Doncaster, across South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

Combining archive footage with deeply personal testimony from striking and working miners, their families and the police - with many speaking for the first time – the documentary has already received praise from critics and the public over shining a light into the conflict, which ultimately ended in defeat for the miners.