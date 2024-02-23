Miners' Strike 40th anniversary: Doncaster museum and gallery to host exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danum Gallery, Library and Museum will be the venue for the 1984-85 Miners’ Strike: A Year in the Life of our Mining Communities exhibition, which will run until September.

The exhibition, created by a group of local people, showcases objects from the Heritage Doncaster collections alongside items loaned by members of our communities.

Commemorating the 40th anniversary of the miners’ strike, this exhibition tells the stories of strikes across Doncaster, the impact on the people of Doncaster, and considers how the effects of the strikes are still felt today.

The exhibition will look back at the 1984-85 Miners' Strike in Doncaster. (Photo: Steven Hamilton).

The bitter year long struggle pitched miners from Arthur Scargill’s National Union of Mineworkers against Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative Government and saw a number of violent clashes as colliery workers fought to save their jobs.