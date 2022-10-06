Military veterans urged to enlist for Fit Forces exercise sessions in Doncaster

Club Doncaster Foundation, which is based at the city’s Eco Power Stadium, the home of Doncaster Rovers, has launched Fit Forces sessions which take place every Saturday morning.

A spokesman said: “Are you a veteran? Have you served in the armed forces?

“Our Fit Forces sessions take place every Saturday morning, between 9-11am, at the Foundation Fitness gym.”

Fit Forces sessions are being hosted by Club Doncaster Foundation.

The sessions are led by Blue Thornhill and deal with all levels of fitness through a wide range of fun but challenging exercises.

One user said: “Fit Forces is an outgoing fun weekly session.

"It has improved my well being and I look forward to my Saturday mornings.”

The Fit Forces sessions follow on from the popular Fit Rovers sessions for both men and women which have been running for a number of years.

