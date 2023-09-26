Military veterans rally to buy defibrillator at Doncaster nursery after shock death

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The life-saving device has been unveiled at Danum Daisies Daycare in York Road following the death of Army veteran Tony Henderson.

Tony, a former gunner, was out on a walk when he suffered a heart attack.

Unfortunately, no defibrillator was within a suitable distance and unfortunately Tony, known as Hendo, sadly lost his life.

The new defibrillator in honour of Tony Henderson has been unveiled at Danum Daisies Daycare.

Fire Mission, a group of ex-military veterans Tony was a part of, used the tragedy as a fundraising drive to install a machine in his memory in Doncaster.

Danum Daisies staff member Claire Bond explained how the link-up happened.

“A few months back, I was scrolling Facebook and saw a post asking if anyone would be interested in raising money for a defib in the local area.

"We contacted them and managed to secure the funding with a little extra to raise.

The new unit was installed after fundraising by military vets group Fire Mission.

"Then I was contacted by Fire Mission to say they had raised the full amount of money to donate a defibrillator to be installed at Danum Daisies.”

The group wanted to honour Tony and she added: “A defib could have helped to keep him alive until medical help arrived.

"This was Fire Mission’s motivation to raise the money and find a suitable place for it to be in memory of Tony.”

Nursery owners Natalie Mckechnie and Jacque Maddison said: "Fire Mission do incredible work.

“We are so honoured that they chose us as the place to install the defibrillator. This is something not just for the nursery but for the whole community.”

The defibrillator has been named 'Tony's Defibrillator' and also has a plaque to honour his name.