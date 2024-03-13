Military veterans donate huge stack of Easter eggs to Doncaster food bank
Lifeline Against the Breadline Community Foodbank and CIC received the “very large and generous donation” of more than100 Easter eggs, flannels and Creme Eggs from The Doncaster Central Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club.
Pictured is founder of Lifeline Against the Breadline Community Foodbank and CIC, Kelly Walker receiving the donation.
The flannels and creme eggs will used to make bunnies by young volunteer Savannah, to donate to care home carers at Easter.
A spokesman said: “A huge thank you for such a generous donation.
"Any donation, no matter how small helps us to continue the work we do within the local community.”
For more details about Lifeline Against The Breadline, you can visit their Facebook page HERE
Alternatively, you can drop the organisation an email for more details at [email protected]