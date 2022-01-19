Miles of new cycle lanes to be built across Doncaster to create circular biking route

Over the next year, Doncaster Council, as part of the South Yorkshire Active Travel Fund, will be building top of the range, completely off-road bike lanes connecting Doncaster ‘like never before.’

Labour councillor for Wheatley and Intake, Coun Daniel Barwell, said: “All studies suggest that when good cycling infrastructure is put in place, people will feel more confident to choose cycling as a mode of transport, like you'd see in big cycling countries such as the Netherlands, Denmark and even in London – and we think this will do just that."

The lanes will go from Kirk Sandall railway station, eventually to Doncaster station alongside Thorne Road.

New bike lanes are to be built across Doncaster.

It will join the route at Bennethorpe and then go back all the way down Leger Way to Sandall Park creating a 6-mile circular route and joining up with routes to The Dome and Lakeside, to the town centre and to Armthorpe.

He added: “These lanes will help allow our children to safely cycle and scoot to school, to town or to the Dome and will allow our NHS staff, office and warehouse workers to ride to work safely.”

At junctions across Thorne Road, into Wheatley, the cycle lanes will cross table top speed bumps which will encourage cars to drastically drop speed and therefore give way to cyclists, while also preventing cars speeding on to and off of Thorne Road from the Wheatley area.

To complement the routes, councillors have arranged for Bike Repair Stations to be installed at Grove Park, Sandall Park and Sandall Beat Woods when the weather is warmer.

The stations will have bike repair tools connected with reinforced steel wiring to deter vandals.

Added Coun Barwell: “We're planning during the opening to have our friends Yorkshire Bike Shack CIC there, who will help residents repair their bikes ready for these new routes coming in.

“We have been assured no trees will be harmed in the making of this route and that there will still be ample room for pedestrians beside the paths.