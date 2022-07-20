The sports star died last week at the of 89, with dozens of tributes pouring in for Mr Cowan who was one of Doncaster’s best-loved and respected cricketers.

The funeral will take place from 2pm at Doncaster Minster on August 4, followed by a private cremation.

A wake for memories to be exchanged at Doncaster Cricket Club will be held following the service.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced the passing of Mr Cowan last Tuesday, with a minute’s silence before last week’s game against Surrey at Scarborough.

The former pace bowler was heavily involved with both Yorkshire and Doncaster Town Cricket Club throughout his career.

A spokesman for the Town Fields-based club said: “Doncaster Town Cricket Club are sad to announce the passing away of Mike Cowan.

“Following a short illness, Mike passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

“Mike’s love of the game and his contribution to all aspects of Doncaster Town Cricket Club will never be forgotten.

“Our thoughts are with the Cowan family and his many close friends.”

Mr Cowan, who lived in Finningley, was a familar face in the village.

Bridget Clark described him as “One of the great characters of the village” and added:

"He was a great cricketer in his youth, meeting many wonderful names in the sport and having memories abounding of that time.

"He was a wonderful after dinner speaker and with his amazing stories could hold a room of people for hours with great humour.

"He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. May he now find the eternal peace he so richly deserves.”

Cowan, a vice-president of Yorkshire, made his name during the 1950s and 1960s and was a former new-ball partner of the great Fred Trueman.

Geoff Cope, the Yorkshire president, said: “Mike was a very fine servant of Yorkshire County Cricket Club and after he finished playing he became a very entertaining after-dinner speaker.

“He was often seen at Doncaster Town Cricket Club and he was just an all-round good guy.

“Everyone at Yorkshire extends their deepest condolences to Mike’s family.”

He made his Yorkshire debut as an 18-year-old in 1953, becoming the first Doncaster lad to earn a county cap.

The left-arm fast-medium bowler took 276 First-Class wickets and was part of three County Championship winning squads towards the backend of his Yorkshire career, playing nearly 100 matches for the county during his playing days.

In 2020, he spoke of his pride after being elected vice president of Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

He said: “I got the call a couple of weeks ago from Geoff Cope and he said 'I've got some news for you.”

“I jokingly said 'are you going to give me a benefit [year]?'

“He told me I'd been chosen to be vice president and I was delighted to accept.

“I've had some old yearbooks out and had a look at some of the names of people who have been vice president in the past - and this is a fantastic honour for Doncaster.