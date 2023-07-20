Michael Gove visits Edlington as officials call for town’s regeneration

Michael Gove, Secretary for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, visited Edlington in Doncaster on Monday (17 July).

He was accompanied by Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, Edlington Mayor Joan Briggs and town councillor Steve Reardon.

The group gave Mr Gove a tour of the town and called for it to be restored and regenerated.

Michael Gove visited Edlington with Nick Fletcher MP, Joan Briggs Edlington Mayor and Steve Reardon an Edlington Town Councillor.

Allocation of round three of Levelling Up Funding, which is used to reduce disparities in areas across England, will be decided upon by Mr Gove later this year.

According to police crime rates, the historic mining town of Edlington is now the most dangerous in South Yorkshire.

Mr Fletcher has criticised Mayor Ros Jones on several ocassions, claiming “there have been successive decades of neglect” by the council in the area.

Speaking on the visit, Nick Fletcher MP said: “I am determined to do my best for Edlington. It’s been taken for granted for so long and that has to change.

“The Council must take responsibility for where we are now. The Mayor can’t blame the Government as usual. Why is every other area in Doncaster being treated so much better by them?

“If I were the Mayor of Doncaster I would have taken immediate steps to sort this. As the MP I have lobbied and pressed Ministers and Mayors. Doncaster deserves better than this. The people of Edlington deserve better.