Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley, has shared a letter from Michael Gove, Secretary for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, discussing plans to renegerate the town of Edlington.

It comes after a visit from the Secretary last month, in which Mr Fletcher gave him a tour of the area along with local Conservative councillors.

Mr Fletcher has discussed his aims to improve the area on several ocassions, formulating a ‘7-way action plan’ for regeneration.

Michael Gove during his visit to Edlington with Nick Fletcher MP

The plan shared aims including to ‘lock up the criminals’ and ‘engage with the community’.

Mr Gove will be responsible for allocation of the third round of Levelling Up funding later this year.

In the previous round of funding, two bids for Doncaster projects were turned down by government.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Mr Gove wrote: “It was a pleasure hearing about the work you have been doing as the first Conservative Member of Parliament for Don Valley, to champion the area and how we can level up for local residents.

“Our visit to Prince’s Crescent reinforced why levelling up areas such as Edlington remains a key goal of this government. Your resolute work championing the area in collaboration with Edlington Town Council, City of Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Police is helping them move forward in a positive way.

“Testament to this is your 7-point plan that shows how we can level up for local residents by cracking down on anti-social behaviour, tackling rogue landlords and regenerating the centre of the community, including a new leisure centre.

“Further details will be released in due course but the third round of the Levelling Up Fund will provide investment in vital infrastructure projects across the UK and up to £1 billion will be awarded to create more jobs and boost economic growth in communities.

“I have seen first-hand your drive to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport and I know that you are doing everything possible to make sure it benefits not only your constituents but also the wider region.