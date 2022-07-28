Mexborough food aware community interest company joins forces with business to support ‘Ukraine relief effort’

Since the war started in Ukraine Food AWARE CIC joined forces with Dearne Valley business and community organisations to support Ukraine relief effort with over 50 pallets of sustainable food and personal hygiene items valued at over £30,000.

A spokesman said: “While the main focus in on UK based community support especially in light of the current ‘Cost of Living Crisis’, it would be wrong of us to turn a blind eye to the horrific events happening in

Ukraine.

“In recent months we have been working very hard in partnership with a handful of key charities in the UK, Poland, Ukraine and USA.

"Together we have managed to forge links with the Polish and Ukrainian governments, securing green light pathways across borders to reach those most in need.

"In May 2022, a HGV with 26 pallets of food, around 150,000 instant meals, left the UK bound for the Ukrainian border.

"On arrival those pallets were broken down and spread across smaller vehicles before being taken under escort of the Ukrainian Army into the heart of Kyiv to those in most

desperate need of sustenance.

“In the Dearne Valley in South Yorkshire, we have joined forces with Manvers based, Gala Tent UK, who have contributed £2,000 towards the Ukraine effort.”

Jason Mace, Managing Director of Gala Tent UK said: “It is a huge pleasure to be able to offer our support for such a great cause as we do our little bit to help those families in need in Ukraine.

"We were so pleased when Sean and his team at Food AWARE approached us for our collaboration support and allowed us to be part of a much a wider national and international partnership to get essential food and personal hygiene items out to where it is most needed in Ukraine both inland and on the borders.”

1. image4.jpeg Crates of food ready to be sent to Ukraine Photo: . Photo Sales

2. image1.jpeg Ukrainian soldier after receiving package. Photo: . Photo Sales

3. image5.jpeg And the donations keep coming in Photo: . Photo Sales

4. image3.jpeg A drop off point open for donations Photo: . Photo Sales