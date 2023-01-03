'Mentally exhausted' volunteer park boss in angry attack on Doncaster Council after quitting

Sandra Crabtree has announced she is standing down as chairman of Friends of Sandall Park, describing her constant battles with the authority to get things done in the Wheatley Park as ‘tedious’ and ‘mentally exhausting.’

She initally stood down in 2020 after previous rows with the Council, but was coaxed back into the role.

However, this time she says she has had enough – and has laid the blame squarely at the door of DMBC.

Sandra Crabtree and husband Don have been instrumental in transforming the fortunes of Sandall Park in Doncaster.

She said: “Our team has built up a reputation as a group that doesn’t just ‘talk the talk,’ it puts words into action and gets things done.

“It is proactive, initiative taking, progressive and positive.

“We could have achieved a great deal more though, and without the hardship, if we had received the full support of the people in the council that matter – the decision makers.

"It has been constant battles and it has been this that has driven me to stand down as chair. It has become too tedious and mentally exhausting.

“I want to thank those in the council who have backed us through thick and thin, the businesses that have been behind us all the way; the public and visitors who have supported the group at every level; and most of all our team – friends and volunteers - who give their all for the group and the park.

“The new chair will take the group forward and develop it in their own way. I wish them all the absolute best, as I’m sure you will. The FoSP will go on to ensure the park is at its finest for you, the visitors, for many years to come.”

Mrs Crabtree and husband Don have been the stalwarts of the FOSP group, renovating and rejuvenating the park with new facilities, events, floral displays and environmental intiatives.

They were also behind a multi-million pound development of the park’s crumbling cafe – but plans for the project have stalled, years after being given the go-ahead.

She added: “The crucial issue that needs addressing which affects the future of the park for its visitors is the development of a new café.

"It is critical and still not getting through the quagmire of council bureaucracy, two years after planning permission was approved.

"A new café is paramount to the success of the park, we live in the hope that it will be resolved soon and that the work can begin. It is certainly frustrating for all concerned and will be a devasting blow to the park if it is does not go ahead.”

Describing the park as “everyone’s back garden,” she added: “It is in constant use every day of the year by dog walkers, runners and walkers, for fitness, football, cycling, angling, mental health, playtime, picnics and events.

"It’s a great ‘value for money’ destination – and it’s all free for users.

“FoSP will, as always, continue to work diligently, with energy and enthusiasm to ensure that Sandall Park thrives and grows for future generations to enjoy. We will continue to strive to develop the park for the benefit of all.”

“When I attended my first ever meeting of FoSP in 2004 Don said, “don’t volunteer for anything and don’t try to get me involved”.

"Not much later, I was Chairman, and he was developing our first web site.

