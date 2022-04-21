Memory of Doncaster boy who died battling a rare cancer will be kept alive through new book

The book, ‘Blast Off to Planet Fun!’, is a tribute to Lex Strong, who was seven when he passed away in 2013, after a three year battle with neuroblastoma.

Maxine Strong, Lex’s mum, said: “Lex was just an amazing, incredible little boy.

“He had to miss a lot of school through his treatment but had so many friends and was so loving, kind, funny and intelligent.”

Lex died whilst being treated in Bluebell Wood Hospice and author and family friend, Jane Keightley, will be donating a percentage of the book's profits to the charity.

Miss Keightley said: “Maxine and her family experienced outstanding care and I was fortunate enough to visit Lex the day after he passed to say goodbye. I was incredibly impressed with the facilities available and genuine compassion shown by all the staff.”

The book will follow the adventures of Smudge the French Bulldog on his adventures into space to Planet Fun.

Miss Keightley came up with the idea of Smudge after wondering what her own puppy dreams about whilst it sleeps.

Miss Strong said: “I’m very proud and thankful that there’s a tribute to Lex in the book. What Jane does is just incredible and my daughter Olivia and I can’t wait to see the book in print.

“I will always have a huge amount of gratitude to Bluebell Wood - it really is an amazing place.”

Madeliene Oldale, Head of Communications at Bluebell Wood, said: “It was our privilege to be there for Lex and his family in those heartbreaking final moments and it’s a real honour to be a part of something that helps to keep his memory alive.

“As well as being a wonderful tribute to Lex, every copy of ‘Blast off to Planet Fun!’ sold will help us be there for other families going through the most difficult times imaginable.”