Memories of Doncaster Rovers' ramshackle Belle Vue ground revived in national magazine

Memories of Doncaster Rovers’ ramshackle former Belle Vue stadium have been revisited and revived by a national magazine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ground, which was Rovers’ home from 1922 to 2006 before the club decamped to the newly built Keepmoat Stadium – now Eco Power Stadium – in 2006, playing the first game there on New Year’s Day 2007.

Glen Wilson, former editor of club fanzine Popular Stand, has taken a look back at the ground for a piece in the latest edition of football magazine When Saturday Comes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The feature takes a look back at the history of the ground – its beginnings, the memories and stories associated with the stadium as well as a look at the Ken Richardson era when the late club benefactor was jailed for a botched plot to burn down the stadium.

The piece also features several photos of Belle Vue in its heyday.

The January 2025 edition of When Saturday Comes is available now.