Memories of Doncaster Rovers' ramshackle Belle Vue ground revived in national magazine

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Dec 2024, 19:00 BST

Memories of Doncaster Rovers’ ramshackle former Belle Vue stadium have been revisited and revived by a national magazine.

The ground, which was Rovers’ home from 1922 to 2006 before the club decamped to the newly built Keepmoat Stadium – now Eco Power Stadium – in 2006, playing the first game there on New Year’s Day 2007.

Glen Wilson, former editor of club fanzine Popular Stand, has taken a look back at the ground for a piece in the latest edition of football magazine When Saturday Comes.

The feature takes a look back at the history of the ground – its beginnings, the memories and stories associated with the stadium as well as a look at the Ken Richardson era when the late club benefactor was jailed for a botched plot to burn down the stadium.

The piece also features several photos of Belle Vue in its heyday.

The January 2025 edition of When Saturday Comes is available now.

