Memorial to be held for Doncaster's Arthur Wharton, world's first black pro footballer

A memorial service is to take place at the Doncaster grave of the world’s first professional black footballer on the anniversary of his death.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The achievements of Arthur Wharton will be remembered on December 12 with a gathering at Edlington Cemetery – 93 years on from his death.

Members of the public are being invited to gather for 2pm for a simple wreath laying to mark the life of a man who achieved so much - but whose story is still relatively unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in the Gold Coast, now known as Ghana, in 1865, to wealthy parents, Arthur moved to the north-east of England in 1883, aged 18, so he could receive an English education.

Arthur Wharton, the world's first professional black footballer, is buried in Doncaster.

His footballing career started at Darlington FC, with spells at clubs including Preston North End, Sheffield United, Rotherham Town and Stockport County.

In 1886 he became the Amateur Athletics Association national 100 yards champion and a year later he set a record time for cycling between Preston and Blackburn.

Despite being a professional player, Arthur needed to supplement his income by running two Rotherham pubs, the Albert Tavern and the Plough Inn in Masbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When his playing days ended he became a miner at Edlington Colliery.

He retired from football in 1902 and died in 1930. He was buried in an unmarked grave in Edlington until the Arthur Wharton Foundation provided a headstone in 1997.

In 2003 Wharton was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in recognition of the impact he made on the game and in 2014, a statue honouring Wharton was unveiled at St George's Park National Football Centre.

He was already the world’s fastest man, had played cricket and rugby professionally - as well as being able to throw a cricket ball over 100 yards - when he walked out at Clifton Lane to make his debut for Rotherham Town in 1889. He became a professional footballer when the club joined the Football League in 1893. A blue plaque is in place at Clifton Lane, as well as a statue at the FA headquarters in St Georges Park.