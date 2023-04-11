Memorial service to be held as one of Doncaster's oldest residents dies at 102
A memorial service is to be held following the death of one of Doncaster’s oldest residents at the age of 102.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST
June Moss, who was born in Doncaster on November 17, 1920, passed away “peacefully” at her home in Sprotbrough on March 27, an obituary said, with a service in her memory to be held later this month.
Born June Burley, the announcement said that a memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Church in Sprotbrough from 1pm on Wednesday 26 April.