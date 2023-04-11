News you can trust since 1925
Memorial service to be held as one of Doncaster's oldest residents dies at 102

A memorial service is to be held following the death of one of Doncaster’s oldest residents at the age of 102.

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST

June Moss, who was born in Doncaster on November 17, 1920, passed away “peacefully” at her home in Sprotbrough on March 27, an obituary said, with a service in her memory to be held later this month.

Born June Burley, the announcement said that a memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Church in Sprotbrough from 1pm on Wednesday 26 April.

Doncaster's June Moss has died at the age of 102.Doncaster's June Moss has died at the age of 102.
Doncaster's June Moss has died at the age of 102.
