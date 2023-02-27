Memorial rave night to be held after Doncaster 26-year-old's shock death

Callum Cook died earlier this year – and friends have decided to commemorate his life with an all night rave party at Doncaster’s Warehouse Club.

The event for Callum, who was from Stainforth, will follow on from his funeral, which is due to take place on March 10.

His grieving mum Toni said: “Can’t believe I’m having to write this.

Callum Cook's death at the age of 26 has spurred his friends into organising a rave in his memory.

"My beautiful boy Callum will be being laid to rest at Hatfield Church at 10am, then to be laid at the side of his nana Pat at Hatfield Woodhouse, following on to the Hatfield Main club and then through the night at Doncaster Warehouse.

"As you all know, our Callum hated suits and was a trackie, hat and shorts lad – that’s what I’m wanting people to wear – normal clothes, or Liverpool tops as he loved his football.”

"Everyone welcome, let’s give my boy the best send off.”

The rave night at the Warehouse will take place from 9pm to 3am and will feature music and DJ sets from Holty, Irwin, Simz, Roze, Smed, Lowie B2B, Jadey H, Natz, Marcus, JD Walker, Ell, Domer, Space, Rafta, Synergy and Marko.

Tickets are available in advance at the Warehouse ticket website HERE or on the door priced at £15.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for Callum’s mum Toni by family friend Claire Hutton, with the aim of raising £1,000.

She said: “Most of you already know that Callum died suddenly.

"A loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, grandson, cousin, boyfriend to Molly and also a very good friend to a lot of people.

"I’m trying to raise funds for the family, very goods friends of mine.

"Callum always had a smile on his face, was loved by a lot of people and always lit the room up with his crazy laugh.

"Hope we all come together as a community to give him the best send off we can.”