News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Memorial football match to be held in honour of long-serving Doncaster coach

Footballers will come together to pay tribute to a long-standing Doncaster coach following his death.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 09:45 BST

Kimmet Church, 54, coached at a number of clubs during 20 years in the game and players from two of his clubs will stage a fundraising match in his memory following his death in May.

Brodsworth Welfare will take on Scawthorpe Scorpions at Brodsworth Welfare FC with a 10.30am kick off on Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entry is £5 for adults and free for children, with proceeds going to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

A memorial football match will be held in honour of Kimmet Church, who died in May at the age of 54.A memorial football match will be held in honour of Kimmet Church, who died in May at the age of 54.
A memorial football match will be held in honour of Kimmet Church, who died in May at the age of 54.
Most Popular

There will be food, drink, bouncy castles and raffles.

Kimmet’s son Steven said: “He dedicated over 20 years of his life to coaching grassroots football in Doncaster, predominantly at Scawthorpe Scorpions, but also at Brodsworth Welfare and Sprotbrough and Cusworth Crusaders.

“We’re raising funds for SCH because my dad suffered serious burns as a child and spent a large chunk of his childhood in and out of hospital, so we wanted to give back to them, it’s something he would’ve wanted.”

Related topics:DoncasterSheffield Children's Hospital