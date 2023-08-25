Memorial football match to be held in honour of long-serving Doncaster coach

Kimmet Church, 54, coached at a number of clubs during 20 years in the game and players from two of his clubs will stage a fundraising match in his memory following his death in May.

Brodsworth Welfare will take on Scawthorpe Scorpions at Brodsworth Welfare FC with a 10.30am kick off on Monday.

Entry is £5 for adults and free for children, with proceeds going to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

There will be food, drink, bouncy castles and raffles.

Kimmet’s son Steven said: “He dedicated over 20 years of his life to coaching grassroots football in Doncaster, predominantly at Scawthorpe Scorpions, but also at Brodsworth Welfare and Sprotbrough and Cusworth Crusaders.