Memorial football match to be held in honour of long-serving Doncaster coach
Kimmet Church, 54, coached at a number of clubs during 20 years in the game and players from two of his clubs will stage a fundraising match in his memory following his death in May.
Brodsworth Welfare will take on Scawthorpe Scorpions at Brodsworth Welfare FC with a 10.30am kick off on Monday.
Entry is £5 for adults and free for children, with proceeds going to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
There will be food, drink, bouncy castles and raffles.
Kimmet’s son Steven said: “He dedicated over 20 years of his life to coaching grassroots football in Doncaster, predominantly at Scawthorpe Scorpions, but also at Brodsworth Welfare and Sprotbrough and Cusworth Crusaders.
“We’re raising funds for SCH because my dad suffered serious burns as a child and spent a large chunk of his childhood in and out of hospital, so we wanted to give back to them, it’s something he would’ve wanted.”