Memorial concert to be held in honour of acclaimed Doncaster brass band musician

Tim Pratt, a cornet player with Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band, died earlier this year, with tributes flooding in following his shock death.

Now members of the band and others from the bras band community will come together at Scunthorpe’s Plowright Theatre on September 23 from 7pm to pay tribute to Tim.

Richard Marshall, principal cornet of the world famous Black Dyke Band, friends and guests will all come together to mark Tim’s life.

A tribute concert is to be held in honour of Doncaster musician Tim Pratt.

Starting his playing career as a young lad with Barnetby Silver Band, he was a familiar face on the local music scene and died on May 4 at the age of 50.

A band spokesman said: “Come and join the band for a wonderful evening of outstanding brass band music, with solo items played by Tim’s and the band’s friend, the world famous, maestro Richard Marshall.”

Tributes poured in following his death.

A spokesman for HACB said: “Tim was a superb cornet player, having lead Hatfield Band and then Hatfield and Askern Colliery band on many occasions.

"Tim had a sharp sense of humour, liked a ‘roll-up’, a love of dogs, walking and rambling, kept an eye on the gee-gees, and according to Tim, a cricketer of County standard.

“Over the last few years Tim has struggled with life and the world in general and we are deeply saddened by his passing at such a young age.

"We hope now that he can rest in eternal peace. We extend our sincere sympathies to his close family and friends.”

A spokesman for Barnetby Silver Band said: “We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Tim Pratt.

“Tim was an excellent cornet player and bandsman who started his musical career at Barnetby Silver Band many years ago. He remained a great supporter and friend to the band and popped back to help out when he could.

“His smile, cheeky comments and infectious giggle will be remembered alongside his musical talent.

“The band would like to send their condolences to his family and friends.

“Rest in peace Tim.”