Meet your new Doncaster Free Press local democracy reporter

A new reporter is joining your Doncaster Free Press – tasked with reporting on local democracy matters across the city, including the mayor of Doncaster and the council.

Harry Harrison has joined the BBC’s Local Democracy Reporting Service, which was created up to 165 new journalism jobs to help fill a gap in the reporting of local democracy issues across the UK.

The journalists are funded by the BBC as part of its latest Charter commitment, but are employed by regional news organisations.

Reporters are allocated to news organisations in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and these organisations range from television and radio stations to online media companies and established regional newspaper groups.

Harry Harrison is the new local democracy reporter for Doncaster.

Local Democracy Reporters cover top-tier local authorities, second-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.

Harry, who joins us from our sister paper, The Star in Sheffield, will have the task of reporting on City of Doncaster Council, the city’s elected mayor and also the Mayor of South Yorkshire, currently held by Labour’s Ros Jones and Oliver Coppard respectively.

Announcing the news on X, Harry said: “Big moment for me. I’ll be leaving The Star newsdesk in a couple of weeks to become your dedicated reporter on the City of Doncaster Council (and our South Yorkshire Mayor) for the Doncaster Free Press and the BBC’s Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“Political journalism is my absolute dream, so this step is so exciting for me.

“It’s a big year for Donny, our election fun is not over yet. Unlike anywhere else in South Yorkshire, we have elections in May.”

“Working The Star newsroom in Sheffield has been the most brilliant career start - I’m glad I’ll still see them often.”

Harry joined National World, parent company of the Doncaster Free Press and The Star, in June 2022, working as part of the Sheffield live team, bringing breaking news and other news stories from across Sheffield on a day-to-day basis.

Harry also hosted The Star's Behind the Headlines podcast.

From Peterborough, he graduated from the University of Sheffield's Journalism Department in July 2022 and while a student, worked his way up to become editor of student newspaper Forge Press, seeing it nominated for Best Publication in his final year.

You can contact Harry, who replaces Shannon Mower, with your stories via [email protected]