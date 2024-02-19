Meet Your Army: Doncaster hotel hosts event for public to find out about military

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, organised by the Army Engagement Group will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn next to Doncaster Racecourse on February 29.

A spokesman said: “Ever wondered about the dedicated men and women who serve our country?

"Here's your chance to hear their personal stories of courage and commitment as well as finding out what the Army is doing in your area.

The event in Doncaster will explain all about the role of the Army.

“Gain a deeper understanding of the Army's vital role in your community and connect with local community leaders and show your support for your Army.”

Space is limited and those interested need to register at the link below to secure their spot.

The event will take place between 6.30pm and 9pm and will be led by Colonel Steven Lowe, Deputy Commander 4th Light Brigade Combat Team & HQ North East.

As well as presentation and question and answer session, there will also be a light buffer supper and networking opportunities.

The spokesman added: “This in-person event offers a unique opportunity to engage with the Army and gain insights into their work. Whether you're curious about the army's role or considering a career, this event is perfect for you.

“Learn about the army's various departments, their missions, and the incredible individuals who serve. You'll have the chance to interact with army personnel.

“Don't miss this chance to get up close and personal with the Army.”