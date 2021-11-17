Meet The Reytons - a Doncaster boy band whose album is headed for the top 10

The Kids Off The Estate is currently at number 11 in the midweek UK music charts - just one spot away from a life long dream for the band The Reytons.

Their Indie Rock album is sitting behind industry giants such as Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.

They are asking the people of their hometown to help them hit a huge milestone and put Doncaster on the map musically.

The Reytons - an indie rock band from Doncaster.

Lead vocalist Johnny Yerrell has lived in Conisbrough for the past ten years, drummer Jamie Todd lived in the Cecil Hotel pub where his mother was landlady for many years and guitarist Joe O’Brien lives in Denaby.

Johnny said: “We’ve all grown up in South Yorkshire and it will continue to be our home in the future.

“We are inspired by the working man’s grit and the passion for people to do better.

“Everybody loves an underdog.”

The band have used their upbringing to inspire many of their tracks.

They mention places such as Edlington and Mexborough in their music.

Their first EP as a band charted at 27 and they are hoping that this album will soar into the top ten despite it being a jam packed week for music releases.

“It’s the dream to get into the top 10,” Johnny said.

“The fact that we’re in the running with the biggest artists of our generation is mind blowing.

“It would also be great for Doncaster.

“Places like Sheffield get a lot of love and attention from the music world but not so much here - this could be great for local identity.

“But we don’t want people to support us just because we’re from here.

“We want you to connect with and genuinely enjoy the music.”

The best way to support the band is to buy a CD or record of The Kids Off The Estate.

Streaming is a very popular way of listening to music but it takes 1,000 streams to equal one sale in the charts.

During the pandemic the band focused on writing songs and got prepared for a time when they could gig again.

“We’re a band that needs to feel that energy around us,” Johnny said.

“We need a crowd or it just doesn’t feel right.

“We decided to sharpen our axe in the background and then come out with a bang as soon as we could.

“It has been incredible to do shows again - we have upgraded our venues and had big shows in London.”

The band is planning on taking a break after the excitement of this week but they will be working on new music soon.

You can help the band achieve their goal by listening to their music here.

“We want to thank everyone who chooses to help us get to the top 10,” Johnny said.

“As well as a massive thank you to the fans who have been with us from day one.

“Thank you for being there at our first gig that was 300 people and thank you for still being with us now that we play to crowds of 5,000.”