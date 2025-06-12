Meet the Doncaster man rescuing abused and neglected donkeys in Spain

He’s the Doncaster animal lover who went viral on TikTok – and he’s dedicated to helping save abused and neglected donkeys in Spain.

Dan Steel, formerly of Thorne, now lives in Murcia and devotes his time to helping the animals in the country.

Earlier this year, Dan went viral when the sanctuary he runs completely by himself without help from outside or government subsidies, was hit by extreme weather and flooding.

He made a clip to raise awareness about his plight, telling viewers: “I’m not directly asking for money. But costs are out of control, and all I want is to create a following on this platform, in order to generate some money through social media.”

Dan Steel from Thorne is rescuing neglected and injured donkeys in Spain.placeholder image
He doesn’t work anymore, since the animals require around 15 hours of his attention each day.

The video gained thousands of and he shared another clip saying: “I’m absolutely speechless.”

“I just want to have enough to be able to pay someone to take over the work for a while, so I can rest a bit,” he said.

A fundraiser, which has raised nearly £10,000 is up and running and you can donate HERE

He added: “I dedicate myself to the rescue, rehabilitation and on going care for abandoned and mistreated donkeys. I specifically aim to take in those with special needs, the very elderly and unwell.

“Costs are enormous, feed, welfare, farriers, vets, medication….. the list goes on!

“I am appealing for help, as we have recently suffered yet another episode of extreme weather and flooding.”

You can follow him on TikTok here https://www.tiktok.com/discover/donkey-dad

