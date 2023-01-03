Meet Ronnie and Theodore, two of Doncaster's Christmas and New Year's Day babies
These cute bundles of joy are two of Doncaster’s babies who made their entry into the world on two of the most signifcant dates in the calendar.
Ronnie Mason Bill Bell arrived on Christmas Day while Theodore Nicholas Davey was born on New Year's Day.
Ronnie was born at 20.02 on December 25, weighing in at 7lbs 9oz to mum Melissa Gurnhill and dad Travis Bell of Highfields.
Meanwhile Theodore, who weighed 8lb 2oz was born at 6.20pm on January 1 to Michaela Davey.