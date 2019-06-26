'Meet my new backup singers!' Pop star Rita Ora praises Doncaster Knights players' karaoke clip ahead of Racecourse gig
Pop sensation Rita Ora has announced her new backing singers ahead of a huge Doncaster Racecourse concert this weekend – two local rugby union stars!
Doncaster Knights players Charlie Beech and Sam Jones were filmed singing the chart star’s smash hit Anyhwere ahead of massive outdoor concert at Town Moor this Saturday.
The pair were filmed singing a snippet of the star’s song at the club’s Castle Park ground as part of a ticket giveaway for this weekend’s show.
And the singer herself was obviously impressed after seeing the players’ efforts on Twitter.
She shared the clip of the karaoke session to her 6.8 million followers and wrote: “Everyone meet my new backup singers! Great job boys,” followed by a ‘crying with laughter’ and heart emoji.
And Charlie and Sam could yet be swapping for the pitch for the stage after Charlie replied: “We are up for it if you are!”
The chart star will perform after racing at Doncaster Racecouse this Saturday.
She follows Jess Glynne while Madness and James are also set to perform at Town Moor this summer.