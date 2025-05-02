Meet cute super-pups while enjoying afternoon tea... all in the name of charity.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enjoy afternoon tea? A sucker for petting puppies? Then a charity’s forthcoming event is for you.

The Yorkshire-based charity, Support Dogs, is hosting a Puppy Tea Party at the four-star luxury Crown Hotel, in Bawtry.

Guests will be able to indulge in tasty afternoon tea, while hearing all about the good cause, which trains and provides specialist assistance dogs to support people with a range of challenging conditions, including epilepsy, autism and physical disability.

They will also get to meet some of the charity’s potentially life-changing youngest recruits and hear about their progress.

Tess Thompson, Support Dogs’ community fundraising manager, said: “Our puppy tea parties always prove popular, as who would want to miss out on cake, and the chance to cuddle a puppy?

“What’s more, these aren’t your average puppies – they will go on to potentially change someone’s life for the better, or even save a life. And all the money raised from the afternoon tea will go towards their training to help people affected by autism, epilepsy or physical disability.”

Volunteer puppy socialisers and members of the charity’s Puppy Team will also be on hand to share information about their important role in helping the charity to nurture the pups into superhero assistance dogs.

Katey Dent, sales director at the Crown Hotel, said: “Support Dogs has been a fantastic charity that I have supported for many years with my husband’s business B&B Vehicle Contracts, so to not only bring a Support Dogs event to Bawtry and Doncaster where I work, but also to the venue The Crown Hotel where I work is fantastic.

“It will spread the awareness of the incredible work the charity does further, and we really look forward to a fun afternoon of puppies, tea, cake and raising lots of money for Support Dogs.”

The afternoon tea consists of a selection of finger sandwiches, scones with jam and cream and a delicious assortment of mini cakes, served with a variety of teas and coffees.

The event takes place from 2.30pm on Thursday, June 12. Tickets are £30 each, with all proceeds going to Support Dogs.

To book, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk/puppy-tea-party-at-crown-hotel