Mayor leads community fights for a fair deal on public transport in Doncaster

South Yorkshire’s Mayor will be talking to people across South Yorkshire about how Government bus cuts and rising fares are impacting communities as he continues his fight to ensure South Yorkshire gets a public transport service that works for everyone, is fit for purpose, and takes people to where they need to go.

The roadshow is being launched in the first public meeting on Monday 21st August at Sheffield Hallam University Charles St Building, 133 Charles St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield - S1 2ND at 10am. Further events are then taking place throughout the week in some of the communities that have been hardest hit by service cuts and transport connectivity issues:

Monday 21st at 6pm – St John’s Community Centre, Church Street, Penistone – S36 6AR

Oliver Coppard

Tuesday 22nd at 6pm – Auckley Parish Centre St Saviours Church, Main St, Auckley, Doncaster – DN9 3HW

Wednesday 23rd at 6pm – The Consort Hotel, Brampton Rd, Thurcroft, Rotherham – S66 9JA

Further events throughout October and November will be announced over the coming weeks at https://southyorkshire-ca.gov.uk/fairdeal.

South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “I am not just sorry we are in this position, I’m angry. I’m angry that we have seen South Yorkshire’s bus services get a fraction of the funding given to other places across our country. And while the government promised us levelling-up, in reality the bus network in our region is broken.

“Right now, the way our public transport system operates in South Yorkshire is broken.

“I’m doing everything I can to get the government to give us a fair funding deal, because bus services are vital. Not just for our economy, or so we can see our families, get to school or to work, but as a means of allowing people to access opportunity wherever it might be. That is even more true when we are facing a climate crisis.

“For the last forty years, we have seen services get worse across our region. As fewer people get the bus, and bus companies cut more services, we are forced to step-in and pay for more and more services, and to stop some vital cheaper fares because the government have again cut the money for South Yorkshire’s buses.

“I am determined to fight these cuts, so we can have the public transport system we need and deserve. I am holding these meetings to explain in more detail why we’re in this position and what we can do about it. If you would like to add your voice to our campaign for a fair funding deal for public transport in South Yorkshire, please join me.”