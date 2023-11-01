Mayor drops in at revitalised Doncaster estate's Halloween celebrations

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones was among the guests as a revitalised Doncaster estate staged its Halloween celebrations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clay Lane has been given a new lease of life in recent months, with fed-up residents helping to turn around the fortunes of the estate near to Sandall Park with a host of family friendly events and intitiatives organised by local parents for children.

And a Halloween party in Shackleton Road proved a hit, with more than 200 people turning out to enjoy the fun and games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters donned fancy dress and took part in crafts and activities as well as traditional games.

Residents of Clay Lane enjoyed a Halloween party.

There was also food and drink on hand to enjoy at the event, organised by the Friends of Clay Lane group and as well as Mayor Ros, local councillor Yetunde Elebuibon was also in attendance.