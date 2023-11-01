Mayor drops in at revitalised Doncaster estate's Halloween celebrations
Clay Lane has been given a new lease of life in recent months, with fed-up residents helping to turn around the fortunes of the estate near to Sandall Park with a host of family friendly events and intitiatives organised by local parents for children.
And a Halloween party in Shackleton Road proved a hit, with more than 200 people turning out to enjoy the fun and games.
Youngsters donned fancy dress and took part in crafts and activities as well as traditional games.
There was also food and drink on hand to enjoy at the event, organised by the Friends of Clay Lane group and as well as Mayor Ros, local councillor Yetunde Elebuibon was also in attendance.
Alex Chadburn, who helped organise the event, said: “It far exceeded our expectations. The response has been brilliant.”