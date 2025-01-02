The Mayor Ros Jones has congratulated Doncaster folk who were recognised in the 2025 King's New Year's Honours List.

On behalf of Doncaster Council and Doncaster she praised Kathryn Kelly who was awarded an MBE for services to Education, Eileen Lindley who was awarded an MBE for services to Foster Care, Richard Haley awarded BEM for services to the Post Office and to the community in Doncaster and Preshanthi Navaratnam awarded the BEM for Public, Voluntary and Charitable Service.