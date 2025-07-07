Mayor announces programme of works to repair Doncaster Market

A 32 week project to repair crumbling and damaged stonework on Doncaster’s historic markets has been announced by the mayor.

From July 14, works will be starting on the stone remediation work taking place around Doncaster Market, to protect the Grade II listed buildings for generations to come.

Expert Doncaster based stonemasons Clarke Heavey Stonemasonry Ltd. will be repairing damaged stonework around the International Food Hall and within the fish market.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “The contractor has estimated it will take 32 weeks to complete the works.

"The initial areas will focus on the front two facades facing Market Place, on either side of the Corn Exchange.

"Once the Market Place elevation is complete, the team will progress to the Goose Hill elevation, working from the Sunny Bar corner up towards the fish market.

"During the stone remediation works there is also a programme in place to scrape back, repair, undercoat and topcoat the external face of the windows on the associated facades of the building.

“Within the fish market there will be enclosed hoarding built to enable the work to proceed within the fish market.”

Wayfinding signage will be in place throughout the planned works and to provide Traders will be provided with regular updates.

Clarke Heavey Stonemasonry Ltd are a Doncaster based stonemasonry company who have a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the traditional materials and conservation methods essential for the careful repair of historic buildings.

Over the years, they have been involved in the conservation, rebuilding, and repair of many significant buildings in the public, commercial, ecclesiastical, and private sector.