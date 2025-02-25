Mass resignation by unpaid staff behind closure of Doncaster coffee shop, say ex-workers

A mass resignation by staff at a popular Doncaster coffee shop who say they went unpaid was the real reason behind its closure, ex-workers have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week, it was reported that Brix Coffee Co in Kirk Sandall, which has been shut since Christmas, was set to re-open after a takeover bid collapsed.

Earlier this year, bosses said the venue had shut for an “exciting refresh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after posting an “honest update” on Facebook in which bosses say they had faced a “tricky period” – disgruntled former workers have come forward to lift the lid on the situation at the shop at the Station Retail Park near to Kirk Sandall railway station.

Brix Coffee Co has been closed since the New Year.

In a message sent to Brix bosses, reportedly before Christmas and seen by the Free Press, upset employees wrote: “I am writing to inform you that all staff members have decided to resign from our positions effective immediately due to the ongoing issue of unpaid wages.

"Despite repeated assurances and the expectation that payments would be made on time, it would appear we have not received compensation for our work as agreed.

"This situation has caused significant financial hardship for the team, and after careful consideration, we have collectively made the difficult decision to move forward with our resignations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are disappointed that it has come to this, as we all value the work we have done and the contributions we have made to the company and are utterly devastated to walk away from customers whom we have formed relationships with over the years.

"We kindly request that you settle any outstanding payments as soon as possible to avoid further complications. Please let us know how you plan to address this matter whilst we also request that any response you provide us with, is addressed to entire team.”

On December 15, on the shop’s Facebook page, a statement was issued which read: "We’re sorry to let you know that due to some staffing issues, Brix will remain closed.

"We’re truly sorry if anyone has made the trip to find us closed – we know how disappointing that can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to get everything back on track and are hopeful to be back to business as usual later this week.”

The shop was closed on and off throughout the Christmas and New Year period and in January, shared a post which read: “We’re hitting the pause button for a couple of weeks to work on something exciting.

"Brix is getting a refresh! We’re transforming into something new, inspired by wellness, simplicity, and great taste.”

That was followed by another lengthy post which said: “Firstly, we want to apologise for the lack of communication and for going quiet over the past few weeks regarding our reopening and rebrand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know many of you have been wondering what’s been going on, and we’re truly sorry for the radio silence.

“Before Christmas, we faced a tricky period in business - juggling staffing challenges, team changes, and a few unexpected hurdles.

"It was a tough time, and we needed to step back to realign and figure out the best path forward.

"During this time, we were approached by a potential buyer for Brix. Naturally, this put our rebrand on hold as we explored whether Brix might reopen under new management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After weeks of discussions, we couldn’t get the deal to a place where we felt confident about how Brix would continue, and ultimately, the deal fell through.

"We’re a small independent business, and sometimes, in life and in business, you have to take a step back to make sure things are done right.

“But here’s the important part – we’re not going anywhere. We haven’t gone bust.

"We’re still here, still passionate about what we do, and more determined than ever to bring Brix back to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve been blown away by the number of messages we’ve received daily, asking if we’re open — and we’re sorry we left you hanging.

“Right now, we’re focused on rebuilding - working closely with our amazing suppliers, building up a strong team, and making sure when we reopen, we do it right.

"We can’t wait to welcome you all back through our doors as soon as possible.

“Thanks for sticking with us through it all. We see you. We appreciate you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coffee bar first opened its doors at the retail park off Doncaster Road in 2019 and has become a popular stop off for commuters as well as local runners, hosting a local running club.

We have contacted Brix for a response to the allegations.