Mary Earps: Doncaster firm releases own version of Lioness goalkeeper shirt after Nike row

The giant has caved into public demand and has announced that “limited quantities” of the player’s shirt will go on sale to fans.

Earps, who played for Doncaster Belles earlier in her career was one of the stars of the tournament, saving a penalty in the World Cup Final in the 1-0 defeat to Spain and winning the golden glove as the Lionesses’ captured the hearts of the nation.

But there was outcry when it was revealed fans wouldn’t be able to buy a replica shirt with her name on it.

Doncaster firm Werkhaus has released its own version of Mary Earps' shirt (left).

But Doncaster clothing brand Werkhaus has beaten Nike to it – by creating its own version of the kit.

Launching the shirt, and mimicking Nike’s famous Just Do It slogan, a spokesman for Werkhaus said: "Mary Earps won the Golden Glove.

“A large company won’t run a print of her goalie T from the Women’s World Cup.

“Don’t worry Mary Earps - we can “Do it” for you

“As a local-ish lass from just across the border, we’ve got your back.

“Welcome to the strong girls club. This is our Haus.”

16-year-old Earps fan Emmy from Northamptonshire started a petition calling for a shirt – which garnered more than 152,000 signatures and Earps herself expressed dismay that her shirt was not sold with the rest of the team kit.

Before the tournament, Lionesses star Earps said she found it "hurtful" that fans could only buy outfield players' shirts - and not hers.

The sportswear firm confirmed its U-turn on Thursday and acknowledged it failed to respond quickly enough to public demand during the tournament.

It said: "Nike has secured limited quantities of goalkeeper jerseys for England, US, France, and the Netherlands to be sold through the federation websites over the coming days, and we are also in conversations with our other federation partners.

"We recognise that during the tournament we didn't serve those fans who wished to show their passion and support to the squad's goalkeepers.