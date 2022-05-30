Martine McCutcheon reveals 'worst time' of her life at Doncaster night club

The Love Actually and EastEnders star, fresh from a stint performing on The Masked Singer, has experienced the highs and lows of showbiz – but says one of her worst experiences came in Doncaster’s Silver Street more than three decades ago.
After drama school, aged 15, she formed the girl group Milan with two friends, she told Spotify’s Brydon & podcast, hosted by actor and comedian Rob Brydon.
They were snapped up by the label Polydor but Martine soon experienced the highs and lows of life on the road.
She said: “The worst time I had was when we did a gig at The Ritzy in Doncaster. When we came out on stage there were two goths and a dog in the audience. And they didn’t even clap at the end.
“I’ll never forget our manager going out there and saying to us, ‘Imagine it’s Wembley’ and I was like, ‘Are you having a laugh?’
“We’re giving it all and there’s these two goths just stood there stony-faced — even the dog didn’t look happy.”
The club has been known by a string of names over the years, including Top Rank, Rotters, Elektrik Avenue, Ritzy, Visage, Trilogy and Kooky.
The 46-year-old later enjoyed more success in the music industry, enjoying a number one in the late 90s with Perfect Moment.
Last year she was Swan in The Masked Singer, played Tiffany Mitchell in EastEnders from 1995 to 1998 and enjoyed a key role opposite Hugh Grant in Love Actually.