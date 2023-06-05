Marshall and Millions: Protesters stage demo in Doncaster for dogs 'murdered' by police

Demonstrators gathered near to Clock Corner on Saturday in memory of Marshall and Millions, two Staffordshire bull terriers, who were gunned down in the capital earlier last month by Metropolitan Police officers after reports that the pair had mauled a woman moments earlier.

Those present waved banners and held candles as part of a string of nationwide protests against the dogs’ deaths.

Their owner, homeless man Louie Turnbull, 46, who was tasered and arrested, has appeared in court charged with being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control.

A vigil was held in Doncaster for Marshall and Millions. (Photo: Marshall and Millions/Joy Rowley).

A number of protests and vigils have been held across the country in support of the dogs, calling for the police officers who killed them to face justice.

Organiser Joanna Behrendt: “The peaceful vigil showed our support, love and concern for Marshall and Millions.

"Two beautiful boys were shot dead by the Met Police in London.”

Last month, 200 members of Animal Rising, the group who disrupted the Grand National, held a demonstration outside Scotland Yard where Mr Turnbull told the crowd that officers had ‘murdered’ his dogs.

Addressing the crowd, Turnbull said: ‘They pulled out all their weapons. They were intimidating me and the dogs. And all they were doing was trying to protect me. I had them on the lead, I was pulling them away and they just murdered them. I can’t sleep'.

Witnesses who saw the woman being 'attacked' by the two dogs claimed she had got caught up the their leads and was not seriously injured.

Animal Rising said: “We are here to remember the two beautiful dogs Marshall and Millions who were killed by the Met Police, to remember all the human and non-human lives that are taken every day at the hands of the state and the police, and to hold the Met Police accountable for their actions.”

