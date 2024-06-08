Married At First Sight star to unveil new Pride bus in Doncaster city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A star of hit TV show Married At First Sight is to unveil a brand new bus to mark Pride month in Doncaster.

Matt Jameson, one half of the first same sex couple to be married on the hit E4 show, will join forces with Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones for the unveiling of the new First vehicle in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

First bosses have described the bus as “iconic” and it will be revealed on 11 June at 12.15pm outside the Civic Offices.

A spokesman said: “Expect fun, entertainment and some brilliant surprise guests on the day.

Matt Jameson will unveil the Pride bus in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

"Come along and see the bus before anyone else.”

Doncaster has been selected as UK Pride Host City for 2024 and Matt will be compering the event which takes places on Town Fields on August 10 and will feature a raft of music and entertainment.

Since appearing on MAFS UK, Matt has continued to work in broadcasting, as well as being an event host and brand ambassador.

He has presented and hosted many large scale corporate and charity events both in Yorkshire and across the UK.

Matt is an established and prominent LGBTQ+ campaigner and commentator as well as chief operating officer for the LGBTQ+ charity; Out Together, which supports older LGBTQ+ people facing social isolation and loneliness.

He has also worked in the corporate and charity sector for over 10 years and will be bringing this passion, knowledge, and vast experience to all Pride activities.

Chair of Doncaster Pride Jenny Dewsnap said: "We are thrilled Matt has joined us this year, we know the people of Doncaster will love getting to know him throughout our UK Pride host city year.

"Matt will become one of the faces of Pride as he’s committed to not just Pride day on August 10, but a series of other events and activities planned in the lead up to the big day.

"So, watch out… because when you see Matt you’ll know something is coming!”