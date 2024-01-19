Marking Burns Night with special post box toppers in Doncaster
Creative minds have conjured up this colourful post box topper in Barnby Dun.
Pearl and Pam from the Woolpack Knit & Natter Group came up with the idea to mark Burns Night which takes place on Thursday January 25.
The night usually consists of a supper in celebration of the life and poetry of the poet Robert Burns (25 January 1759 – 21 July 1796), the author of many Scots poems.
Burns suppers typically include haggis, Scotch whisky and the recitation of Burns's poetry.