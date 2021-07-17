Man will cycle from coast to coast to raise funds for Deaf students in Doncaster

Kieran James is a pathway learning mentor at the Communication Specialist College.

He will be joined by his friend John Musgrove who works for the NHS.

The duo will be cycling a massive 215 miles - starting on July 26.

Kieran James - will cycle coast to coast for charity.

Kieran, 46, from Rotherham, said: “We’ve been doing lots of training and can’t believe that our challenge is taking place this month!

“We’ll be setting off from Southport and we are hoping to complete the 215 miles to Hornsea in just four days.

“We are raising money to help the students in their bid to turn a building at Doncaster Deaf Trust into a cafe and enterprise shop.

“Our students all have communication difficulties and thrive from the hands-on learning experience of being in an environment where they learn to interact with more people.

“They have successfully run a popular enterprise shop, selling items they have made from a hut for a number of years.

“They are now working on plans to make a more permanent base and add a cafe at the Trust to help those students learning barista skills to flourish.

“Cycling is a real passion of mine.“I have suffered with my mental health in the past and I am doing this ride to give something back as I feel that cycling sort of saved my life.“This is the first time I’ve taken on a challenge like this, and I hope that people will sponsor the three of us and help the students to develop this project that will make a difference to our students lives for many years to come.

The college offers tailored education and support for students with varied needs.

Alexis Johnson, executive principal of Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “We wish Kieran and John all the best of luck as they tackle their cycling challenge.

“It is fantastic when members of staff feel so passionate about their place of work that they want to take action to personally help.

“As a charity every penny makes a difference to our pupils and students experience of learning and we all work hard to make sure that what they experience is life changing.”To sponsor Kieran click here.