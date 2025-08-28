Man whose bike stolen from hospital fumes at police over £450 charge to return wrecked machine

A motorcyclist who had his pride and joy birthday present bike stolen while he attended a hospital appointment in Doncaster has been left fuming – after being told by police it will cost him £450 to get his wrecked bike back.

James Johnson had his black Lexmoto bike stolen from outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary earlier this month after leaving the vehicle for 20 minutes while he visited medics.

The vehicle was later found badly damaged and described as “a write off” over the border in Nottinghamshire – and was recovered by police.

But Mr Johnson says he was stunned when he was told he would have to pay £450 to have the vehicle released and delivered from a compound and returned to him.

He said: “They found my bike dumped.

“The key ignition had been ripped off and scratched down the side and then they quoted me £451 to have it returned.

“The police are charging me for my bike that’s been stolen?

"Isn't that theft too? Keeping my belongings and then charging me to have them back.

“Isn't that extortion?”

Thieves pounced to steal the 125cc bike from outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary on the afternoon of August 19 while Mr Johnson was attending a clinic.

He said: “It was parked in front of DRI on the main road next to that bus stop.

"I went into hospital for 20 minutes and when I came out my motorbike had just vanished.”

He added: I only parked my bike there because the person who tickets cars in the hospital told me to put the bike there and it would be OK.”

"But they had it away in just twenty minutes.”

He said: “The person who stole my bike gets away with it.

"The bike is a write-off. I’ve decided I’m not going to pay to get it back – it’s a waste of time.

“It is ridiculous to charge everyone to have their stolen goods returned.

“It should be returned to my home or to me, not me having to pay and collect it. I’m so angry.”

We have contacted Nottinghamshire Police for comment.