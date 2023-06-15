Man who suffered heart attack at grandson's Doncaster football party donates defibrillator to team

65-year-old Dean Finch collapsed at grandson Zac’s party at Goals in Doncaster last June – with his daughter Lois and workers at the football centre rushing to his aid.

And with the first anniversary of the drama approaching, Mr Finch has donated a defibrillator to Zac’s team as a thank you.

The heart-saving device has been delivered to Broughton Ravers JFC, where Zac plays in the Raptors U8s team while Mr Finch’s workplace, MKM in Louth, will sponsor the full U9 kit for next season.

Dean Finch has donated a defibrillator to his grandson's football team.

Mr Finch’s daughter Lois, a nurse, was helped by workers after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest at the end of Zac’s football themed party at the Worcester Avenue complex last summer.

Zac had just finished celebrating his big day back in June when what Lois described as ‘everyone’s worst nightmare’ struck.

She said: “Right at the end of the party, my dad suddenly collapsed and went into cardiac arrest out of nowhere.

"I went straight over to him, rang an ambulance and me and two employees, Dan and Louis, began CPR.

"The professionalism they showed was exceptional.

"One of them cut my dad’s top to help with the CPR, while the other grabbed the defibrillator which was at reception and I was able to use it to restart his heart, while we awaited an ambulance.

"Once he had done helping me and Dan, Louis then went outside to comfort my mum, sister, daughter and friends to ensure they were OK, showing genuine compassion while we performed life saving support.

"The quick reactions and distractions for the kids, avoided them seeing anything, which was amazing.

"The genuine care they gave my family, I can never forget, they helped me to save my dad’s life.

"Luckily they had their own defib on site, because the doctor said if there was no defib in the building, it would have been too late and my dad wouldn’t be here.

Mr Finch has since undergone life saving open heart surgery and has made a steady recovery.

Added Lois: “I, along with my family, will never forget the kindness and genuine compassion these lads gave us that day.

"Thank you doesn’t come close so I wanted to give them the recognition they deserve letting everyone know that the Goals in Doncaster has the BEST staff ever - my family’s absolute heroes.

After recovering and coming out of hospital, Mr Finch and his family returned to the football complex to thank the pair for for helping to save his life.

Added Lois: “Also due to my dad being a survivor of cardiac arrest, the company that provide the defibrillator allowed my dad to donate another to a local organisation to hopefully help save another life and he chose his grandson’s local grassroots football club Broughton Ravers JFC.”

The family, who come from Brigg, were on their first visit to Goals when the drama unfolded.

