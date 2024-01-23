Man creche launched in Doncaster to entertain bored 18 to 45 year olds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group, which will meet every couple of weeks, is aimed at 18-45 year olds and will encourage men to get involved in a wide variety of activies.

Organised by Doncaster Round Table, a spokesman dubbed “Super Nanny” said: “People of Doncaster! We are going to ask you to do something for us.

"Look to your left, then to your right – is there a young lad in your house aged 18-45 that's looking bored out of his skull knowing that Love Island/Eastenders/I'm a Numpty in the Jungle is on again tonight?

"Then get him out to your very own man crèche here in Doncaster.

"We meet every couple of weeks and will encourage him to get out of the house for events such as axe throwing, shooting, retro arcade gaming, scuba diving, outdoor cooking and more.“He'll make new friends and come back tired and stimulated from the evening’s play, full of food, beers/pop and his behaviour and mood is sure to improve following his time with us.

"We can even help with potty training or house rules if that floats yer boat?

"If you trust us to take care of your overgrown little bundle of joy, then message the page and we will get back to you with more information.”