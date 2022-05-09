Man, 73, who died in A1(M) bridge fall near Doncaster is named as inquest into his death opens

Paul Hollins Booker's case has been listed for a hearing at Doncaster Coroner's Court, with a full inquest likely to be held at a later date.

Mr Booker died on April 27 when he fell from the A1(M) bridge at Warmsworth in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police were called just after 5am over concerns for his safety when members of the public saw him on the wrong side of the railings. He fell onto the southbound carriageway and died at the scene.

The A1 at Warmsworth

Officers have made an appeal for the driver of a van which was one of three vehicles passing under the bridge at the time to come forward. They have traced and spoken to the other two drivers.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information and dash cam footage so far, this has greatly assisted our enquiries.”

"If you are the driver of this van, or you know who was, please contact South Yorkshire Police.