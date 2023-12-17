Traffic on the A1 was brought to a standstill due to a collision involving at least two vehicles.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened early yesterday afternoon, Saturday December 16, on the northbound carriageway between Blyth and the M18.

An eye witness told the Free Press: “Two cars at least involved in collision. National Highways, Fire and police in attendance. No ambulance at the time we passed.”